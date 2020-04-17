Eight suspected to be linked to St Andrew gang arrested

The police are reporting that eight persons suspected to be linked to a gang which operates in sections of the St Andrew South Division were arrested today.

The police say the seven men and one woman were taken into custody following ongoing investigations into gang-related activities in the division and surrounding areas.

Six of the suspects were apprehended by lawmen on Kirk Avenue in the parish, while the others were taken into custody in the Washington Gardens area of St Andrew.

