Hayles wants Hanover call centre closed

People’s National Party Member of Parliament for Western Hanover, Ian Hayles, is calling for the Government to close Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) operations in the parish in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Collective Solutions, located in Sandy Bay, is the sole BPO call centre currently operating in Hanover.

“Prime Minister, I am making an appeal to you, as the member of parliament from the constituency of Western Hanover. There is still one call centre open in Hanover and I am appealing to you to close it,” Hayles told The Gleaner.

His appeal came against the background of the government’s decision to close call centres in St Catherine arising from a spike in cases.

This came after dozens of employees at the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine recently tested positive for the virus.

“We have zero cases in Hanover, we want to work with the Government to ensure that we keep it at zero. Let us not make what happened in St Catherine happens in Hanover, enough is enough. Let’s shut it down now, public safety first,” Hayles stressed.

The opposition lawmaker is also calling for a tightening of Hanover’s borders against those who are fleeing affected parishes.

“While you are at it, just like how we are under a state of emergency, you can close the border also. Let’s not risk the lives of the citizens of Hanover with COVID-19, let's not risk any more lives,” Hayles said.

