Improved mental health support for healthcare workers in central Jamaica

The Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) says it has rolled out improved mental health and psychological support services for its healthcare staff members in Manchester, Clarendon and St Elizabeth, during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

These services include counselling and welfare support for staff members who are given support from social workers, psychiatrists, psychologists and the mental health team.

Members of staff can access services 24 hours daily.

Regional Director for the SRHA, Michael Bent, noted that COVID-19 has caused a high level of concern and anxiety among the general population, including healthcare workers, because of the nature of their jobs.

“Through the SRHA Employee Assistance Programme, which has been implemented for a few years now, staff members had access to counselling support, however, because of this crisis, we saw the need to improve those services and have made preparations to support the social, mental and psychological needs of our staff members,” Bent said in a statement

He pointed out that the regional health authority has been focusing on keeping its staff members motivated during this period, noting the importance of their well being to be able to provide care for the population during this period.

He added that focus will also be placed on staff members who may need to be quarantined or isolated. These persons will be assigned a designated counsellor, who is required to follow up with the staff member during the period of quarantine or isolation.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.