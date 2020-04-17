Kew Road in Hanover closed due to defective culvert

The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that a section of the Kew roadway in Hanover, in the vicinity of the old Kew Bridge, has been closed temporarily to facilitate the replacement of a defective culvert.

The closure began at 7:00 am and will remain in effect until Saturday.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says following the replacement of the culvert, the roadway will be reinstated.

During the period of closure, motorists travelling from the direction of Kew towards Jericho and from the direction of Lucea to Jericho may travel via Mosquitto Cove.

The project will be executed by local contractor Maxwell Construction at a cost of $1.9 million.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.