Marathon will manage your payments in reasonable instalments

Dear Shannon,

I logged on to MIBinsure.com as I was looking for the cheapest quotation possible for coverage for my car. I am very happy with the competitive rate options I was given. Unfortunately, though, I am not able to afford the full premium at once, especially now, because I need to be frugal in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic. I am able to make a deposit and pay the balance over time. Is there a way to do this?

Dear Reader,

We are glad that you found what you were looking for on MIBinsure.com. This has been the experience of our clients who choose to engage online. Marathon, as your broker, will show you the best rates on the market and finance your coverage up front so that you can manage your payments in reasonable instalments. We provide financing for up to nine months.

The site is very user-friendly and it will show you your monthly instalments, depending on how much you can afford to deposit and how long you would like to be financed. If you need help, just send an email to mibinsurehelp@mibja.com and a customer support officer will get back to you in less than five minutes.

Can I keep my policy after switching vehicles?

Dear Shannon,

I have a vehicle that is currently insured through Marathon Insurance Brokers. However, I am thinking of selling it and purchasing a new one. The policy I have now works very well for me. It is comprehensive, gives me road repair service, and is heavily discounted. Will I be able to keep my policy and just switch vehicles?

Dear Reader,

Yes, you can!

Here’s what you do. Just go to MIBinsure.com and follow the instructions.

Changing vehicles is a big step and we are always here to keep you covered! Once you have purchased the vehicle, you have the option of keeping your old policy by doing a vehicle substitution amendment or closing that policy and insuring the new vehicle on its own.

I would still strongly suggest that you visit MIBinsure.com and browse to see if there are other policy options that may now be available that are as good as, or an improvement on, what you currently have. MIBinsure.com will offer you the top options available, one of which may very well be the ideal policy for you.

Beyond this, however, please feel free to contact our help desk via email at mibinsurehelp@mibja.com, and one of our customer support officers will get right back to you.

Shannon Samuda

Communications Officer

Marathon Insurance Brokers

smsamuda@mibja.com