NEPA condemns taunting crocodiles with dogs, police probing

National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) is condemning the actions of persons who have been using dogs to taunt crocodiles at the Greater Portmore Sewage Ponds in St Catherine.

Videos have been circulating on social media platforms showing dogs being thrown into the ponds and then are attacked by crocodiles.

NEPA explains that crocodiles typically feed on fish, birds and crab, however, these types of actions are very dangerous as the crocodile will start to associate humans with being fed and condition them to hunt larger prey.

The agency is urging the public to desist from entering the area, noting that anyone found guilty of baiting the crocodiles will be charged under the Wildlife Protection Act.

The incidents are being investigated by NEPA and the police.

