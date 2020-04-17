Quarantine lifted for Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that the quarantine imposed on the community of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon has been lifted.

The community was put under quarantine for an initial 14 days on March 19, following the first confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) death —a 79-year-old man with a travel history from New York — in Jamaica.

The quarantine was extended for a further two weeks on Friday, April 3, after six close contacts of the deceased tested positive for the disease.

The Ministry says the community is no longer deemed a public health risk.

However, it says public health authorities will continue to monitor residents.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.