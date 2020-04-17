St Andrew woman charged for fatal stabbing

Twenty-two-year-old Monique Rowe of Lyndhurst Road, St Andrew has been charged with murder following a dispute in her community on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Joanna Miller, unemployed of Lyndhurst Road.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m., Miller and Rowe had a dispute and the latter allegedly used a knife to stab her.

Miller was taken to hospital by residents where she died while undergoing treatment.

Rowe was taken into custody at the scene and was charged on Wednesday.

Her court date is being finalised.

