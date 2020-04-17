Three dead, one injured in Kingston shootings

The Denham Town Police are probing the deaths of three males and the injuring of a woman in two incidents today.

They report that about 2:30 a.m., a team was called to Torrington Park, Kingston 5 after residents heard explosions.

On arrival, a house was reportedly seen ablaze.

Members of the Jamaica Fire Brigade were summoned and the blaze extinguished.

According to the police, the bodies of 30-year-old Romario Raymond and 20-year-old Clifton Grant, both of Torrington Park addresses, were found inside the house and were subsequently removed to the morgue.

Hours later, 16-year-old Dave Tyrell of Drummond Street, Kingston 14 was shot dead and a woman injured by an unknown assailant about 9:45 a.m. on Bond Street.

The police report that Tyrell was standing along the roadway when he was approached by a gunman who opened fire hitting him.

The woman, who was in the vicinity, was shot and injured during the incident.

Both were taken to hospital where the teen was pronounced dead and the woman admitted for treatment, according to the police.

