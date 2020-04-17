ZOSOs extended in Denham Town and Mount Salem

The Zones of Special Operations (ZOSOs) in Denham Town, Kingston and Mount Salem, St James will be extended by a further 60 days to June 20 and July 9, respectively.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday approved two resolutions for the extensions, which were moved by National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang.

In his brief remarks, Chang said the zones have been operating very effectively, adding that there have been no major crimes in Mount Salem since the operations started.

The ZOSOs were declared in Mount Salem and Denham Town in September and October 2017, respectively.

- JIS News

