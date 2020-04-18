Haiti releases over 300 detainees to prevent COVID-19 spread

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti, Apr. 18. CMC – The Government of Haiti has released just over 300 detainees in the country’s 19 prisons in an effort to control and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Officials in the National Penitentiary Authority (APN), recently informed the United Nations and non-governmental organisations of its needs in terms of infection prevention and control .

The NPA said this is in accordance with national and global advocacy, adding that 12 children have also been released from detention.

“To date, 322 detainees have already been released from Haitian prisons, including 21 women and 12 minors.”

Most of the detainees were in prolonged pre-trial detention while others were convicted for minor crimes, nearing the end of their sentence, or had co-morbidities linked to the COVID-19.

According to UNICEF, in Haiti, more than 11,000 people are detained in prisons listed – of this number, over 200 are minors.

