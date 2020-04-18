Jamaica records 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica has risen to 173 in the last 24 hours.

There are now 34 imported cases, 25 that are import-related, six that are local transmission, 14 that are contacts of cases not epidemiologically linked and six that are under investigation.

Of the 173 confirmed cases, 84 are Alorica workers and four are contacts of Alorica workers.

The ten new additions of today and the 17 from yesterday, include 22 Alorica workers and two who are contacts of Alorica workers. Of that 27 in total, 18 are females and 9 are males.

There are now 134 persons in isolation and 31 in quarantine in a government facility.

To date, 1605 tests have been administered, 25 results are pending.



