PNP calls for protection of seniors at infirmaries

Natalie Neita, opposition spokesperson on local government, says the promised isolation areas within the nation’s infirmaries must be established immediately as the COVID-19 crisis appears to be worsening.

Neita said the Holness-led administration must do more to ensure the protection of these most vulnerable citizens, many of whom have no choice but to live in state care.

“It is critical that our infirmaries are specially sanitised on a regular basis, and that workers and visitors are carefully screened and monitored as we cannot afford to unleash this dreaded virus in our state operated homes,” she said.

She added that with St Catherine now being the epicenter of the spread of the virus in Jamaica, the infirmaries across the parish must be outfitted with promised isolation areas, visits should be further restricted, and all the facilities should now be closely monitored for any sign of the deadly disease within this population.

Neita stated the government needs to update the nation on the level of preparedness and what specific actions have been taken since the COVID-19 crisis to protect the residents and workers in the nation’s infirmaries. The Shadow Minister said since the initial announcement promising isolation areas within these facilities, nothing has been done.

“Every effort must be made to protect our most vulnerable residents, and I am urging the government to ensure that adequate preparation is in place in these facilities without delay,” she said.

She once again reiterated her call for the government to establish immediately adequate isolation areas at all facilities, along with a testing system that can be readily available if suspected coronavirus cases emerge, adding that the preparation at these facilities must also include the provision of PPE, masks, gloves and other cleaning material to the frontline workers.

