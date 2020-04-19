196 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Jamaica

The Health and Wellness Ministry is reporting that 23 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 196.

The Ministry says there are now 34 imported cases; 43 are contacts of a confirmed case; six are local transmission with no epidemiological link; and 113 cases are under investigation.

Of the 113 under investigation, 95 cases are associated with a workplace cluster.

So far, 1,809 samples have been tested with 196 being positive, 1,591 were negative and 22 samples are pending.

The Ministry says there are now 119 persons in isolation and 38 in quarantine in a government facility.

Some 686 contacts are being traced by the parish health departments across the island, including 179 persons associated with the workplace cluster.

