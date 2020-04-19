Brown Burke calls for removal of GCT on face masks

South West St Andrew Member of Parliament, Dr Angela Brown Burke is calling for the removal of GCT on face masks.

“I am on record fully supporting the universal wearing of face masks by the general public in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus,” she indicated.

“This has the potential when done, in addition to other precautions, of drastically slowing the spread and is particularly helpful in many communities that are densely populated.”

Brown Burke says the removal of the GCT from these items would allow many more Jamaicans to purchase for the family, instead of choosing one or two members.

"Every burden that can be eased at this time is welcomed for the majority of Jamaicans, whose income is already stretched," she said.

Brown Burke is also calling on the Bureau of Standards to make recommendations about the material to be used in making these masks.

She said while she commends and supports the innovation and initiatives of many manufacturers, including those from smaller home based enterprises, it is important to issue guidelines and make recommendations for the material to be used given local conditions.

"These recommendations from the BSJ, about breathability, filtering etc, are therefore timely and important, as many entrepreneurial Jamaicans look to fill this void," she added.



