Caregivers fiercely protecting the most vulnerable from COVID-19

WESTERN BUREAU :

In the midst of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak, the threat looms even greater for society’s most vulnerable.

Persons with comorbidity, the physically challenged, the mentally ill, the homeless and those living with HIV-AIDS are now pondering how to navigate their fears, living through the outbreak of the global pandemic that has so far infected over two million persons and killed over 150,000.

Ashley, life coach and mentor at the Eve for Life organisation that serves adolescent mothers living with HIV-AIDS, is among those dreading the crisis.

“I am very scared because I am four months pregnant, and since the coronavirus came here, it has not been easy. I am tormented because I have to be locked away in the house, can’t move up and down as I used to,” Ashley told The Sunday Gleaner.

She noted that many of the young ladies who receive counselling and other support through Eve for Life will be exposed to tremendous economic hardship, social and physical abuse, should the country go under full lockdown to further contain the COVID-19 spread.

“If the country is shut down, where their partners are out of work, they are going to encounter serious challenges, especially those who are faced with physical and sexual abuse; they would have nowhere else to go,” she said.

“The Government also needs to do a little more for them, because you are talking about these girls who have to interact with the general public, going to the doctor, to the pharmacy or supermarket.”

She said that with the rapid spike in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, and the recommended social-distance orders, she is no longer able to do the work that she is accustomed to doing in the various health centres.

Over a month since the first confirmed case, Jamaica now has 173 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Five persons have died and 25 have recovered.

SOCIAL DISTANCING DIFFICULT AMONG CHALLENGED CHILDREN

Sydney Grant, interim manager at Westhaven Children’s Home in Copse, Hanover, said it is difficult to practise social distancing with children afflicted with different types of challenges, such as mental, physical, visual, hearing- and speech-impaired, and Down’s syndrome. He, however, stated that in a bid to safeguard the children from the coronavirus, caregivers have quarantined themselves on the compound of the privately operated residential facility.

“To be honest, social distancing can’t and would not work here, because these children are hypoactive, and some of them don’t understand it. However, as much as possible, we try not to keep them together for any long period. Also, we do a lot of sanitising and try to restrict, where possible, unnecessary movements,” Grant said.

“We have instituted our own quarantine protocol, and most of the staff came together where they would spend an entire week here. We have broken up the staff for four weeks so far. Once the staff are in, they do not go out to encounter with the public to put the children at risk. We curfew ourselves.”

He added, “Our children are sensitive to their personal hygiene and we empower them, and this is not just now, this is something we have been enforcing in their daily lives.”

Although the home has suspended visitation as part of its COVID-19 protocols, it has implemented strict sanitary and temperature checks to further safeguard the children.

SCARY TIMES

Mentally ill patient, Luke ‘Lukkie’ McKenzie, who has been with the Committee for the Upliftment of the Mentally Ill (CUMI) for over 20 years, is among those terrified of COVID-19.

“I’m scared of the virus. Last night muscle contract take me and I was wondering if it was COVID. Mi scared, man,” said McKenzie.

“I stay in most of the time. If me a go out, me cover my face with my kerchief, hurry up and go and come back. I don’t stay long to get mixed up with people. I wash my hands a lot but I am used to it because I cook.”

Joy Crooks, nurse administrator at CUMI, said although the 28-year-old non-profit organisation, which provides therapeutic services to Montego Bay’s mentally ill, is currently managing the COVID-19 crisis situation, she is concerned about supplies running out should the crisis prolong.

“We haven’t faced any real challenges as yet, but it all depends on how long it will go on like this because the supplies we have will only last until maybe the end of May,” she said.

“For our clients who have homes, we give them a little extra food package to last for two weeks and enough medication to hold them for two months. Our concern really is for those who are still on the streets of the city. No matter what’s happening, you won’t get them off the street, but I know where they are and if they are not coming to us, they go to the care centre downtown.”

SHIELDING THE ELDERLY

Administrators at facilities that are responsible for taking care of the elderly admitted that they are scared for the health of their patients, but are taking all the necessary precautions to keep them safe.

“Everyone is afraid, especially because people are always fearful of uncertainty and we are definitely in uncertain times. However, we are doing our best to protect our patients. Of course, our workers are screened daily but our day-to-day operations haven’t changed that much,” said Tyra Channer, co-owner and director of God’s Lovely Living Senior Care & Rehab Centre in Eden, St James.

Angella Graham, manager of The Brenda Strafford Foundation Village of Hope Hospice in Albion, Montego Bay, said they are doing their best to protect the at-risk patients whose ages range from 62 to 100 years.

“Although the fear is there, because of the passion that we have for what we do, coming here is almost our number-one priority. Things are even more frightening, because the virus harshly affects the older population, and our patients suffer from diabetes, hypertension, cancer, etc., hence we are overprotective. As a matter of fact, I have a staff that has not gone home since because they don’t want to pick it up and infect the patients,” said Graham, adding that they have been placing a lot of emphasis on the hygiene protocols.

