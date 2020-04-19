Grenada relaxes some curfew measures with no new COVID-19 cases

ST. GEORGE’S,Grenada, Apr.19, CMC – Health Minister Nicholas Steele says Grenada has contained the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout the island and there is now need for everyone to continue living “the new normal lifestyles” so that the island can maintain its no new case and no death profile.

“As Grenada makes progress in the direction of the containment and eventual elimination of this virus, we cannot afford to drop our guard. We cannot afford to be less disciplined, and we cannot resort to old ways, which would threaten public health,” said Steele who was speaking during a virtual news conference on Saturday.

He also called on Grenadians to practice proper hygiene, maintain a physical distance of six feet when possible and wear a face covering.

Reminding citizens that the measures enforced through the Emergency Powers regulation which restrict the movement of people is in the best interest of the state, Steele said, “we have been able to contain, and protect the Grenadian citizens from any massive invasion of the virus into our country.”

The health minister said that Grenada’s successes to date are built on the foundation of the exemplary work done by medical personnel, the Royal Grenada Police Force, and the brigade of essential workers and volunteers, along with the compliance of people, with the requirements to maintain public health safety and security.

Grenada has no new cases of the virus and the island has been in lockdown with a curfew restricting the movement of citizens since March 25.

According to Attorney General Darshan Ramdhani, the island will continue to be in a 24-hour curfew but it will be lifted three times in the upcoming week with essential services being expanded to include, farming, fishing, restaurant for takeout services, gas stations, accountants and bakery operations.

Grenada has confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases but only 13 are on the island because one returned to the United Kingdom without medical permission.

As of Friday, seven of the 13 had recovered in compliance with health protocols.

Dr George Mitchell, who is the head of the COVID-19 response committee said that the persons who are declared recovered will not be allowed to go out and roam as they will be tested once again in the near future.

