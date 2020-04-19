Jail break at Hunt's Bay police lock-up

The police have confirmed a jail break at the Hunts Bay lock-up in St Andrew South.

Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay confirmed that inmates have escaped.

However, she could not immediately provide further details.

It has been reported that up to eight prisoners may have escaped.

More details soon.

