‘Lucky’ charged for St James double murder

The police have charged 19-year-old Sheldon Bailey, otherwise called ‘Lucky’, of Norwood, St James with two counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

Bailey was charged following the shooting death of 33-year-old Dane Walters, a mechanic of Hendon, Norwood and 48-year-old Rodrick Atkins, a construction worker of Hollywood district in St James.

Reports are that about 1:25 p.m., Walters and Atkins were sitting at a corner shop in Hendon, when two armed men alighted from an AD Wagon car and opened fire, hitting them both.

Residents summoned the police and the men were assisted to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Following investigations, Bailey was subsequently charged on Friday, April 17.

His court date is being finalised.

