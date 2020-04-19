A mother’s anguish, a daughter’s worst nightmare - Family battles life-threatening illnesses

Old England, Manchester:

It is difficult for parents to see their children very ill, but it is equally painful for a child to witness the severe ill health of both parents and look on helplessly as their own strength and abilities are compromised by life-threatening illnesses.

Since the age of 13, Nickesha Weakly, now 32 years old, has been battling Type 1 diabetes. More recently, she has been fighting hypertension and kidney failure. Her mother, Eliza Hall-Weakly, is also struggling with diabetes, and her father, the main breadwinner of the family for the past eight years, has been bedridden since suffering a major stroke.

They rise each day with hope for a miracle, but their hearts are heavy as a result of the realities that stare them in the face.

“It has been very hard for me. Ever since my diagnosis as a child, I have had to be taking insulin. Then, I became hypertensive, and since January, I was diagnosed with stage-five kidney failure. Because of my kidneys, I have to go on the dialysis machine three times per week,” said Nickesha.

With her dialysis treatment costing her $45,000 weekly and the purchase of other medications, including that of her parents, running up to approximately $30,000 monthly, Nickesha said that they have all depleted their savings and the money they had in reserve.

“I haven’t been able to work. Sometimes I feel serious pains, and my parents are in a similar position. We really need all the help we can get,” she said.

MEDICATION SHORTAGE

Eliza said that although they sometimes get medication for free at the hospital, sometimes they leave empty-handed, even for weeks at a time.

“Many times, we go there, and they don’t have any because it run out or something, and we have to get it privately. Sometimes it is so expensive at the private pharmacy, we have to leave it. Just the other day, Nickesha was to get an injection and some antibiotics. The injection alone is $11,000; all I could buy was the antibiotic, which was about $2,000.”

She continued, “Nickesha was going to the health centre all this time, and we never know she had kidney problems until it was so late. Is one time she faint and me haffi run out 1 o’clock in the morning, cry out fi help, and get a taxi to bring her to the hospital. It was there we find out she have stage-five kidney failure.”

The 63-year-old said things have been difficult for some time now but were a bit more bearable when her husband was working.

“When I see my husband, who used to be up and about, now just lying there, it pains my heart because I can’t do much but try to make him comfortable. Then I see Nickesha, who needs the medical care, and we can’t get it done because the money is not there. I just have to cover my eyes. We have used up all the funds we had,” she said.

To assist Nickesha and her family, you may call (876) 502-2963 or make donations to their GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/1x05whwfqo.

– Tamara Bailey