Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole

A 30-year-old farmer of Newell district, St. Elizabeth has died as a result of injuries he sustained after crashing into a utility pole in the parish on Friday, April 17.

He has been identified as Kemar James,

Reports from the Black River Police are that about 5:30 p.m., James was driving a motorcycle along the Watchwell main road, when he reportedly lost control of it and crashed into the utility pole.

Passers-by alerted the police and James taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

