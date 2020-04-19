Neita calls for full mobilisation of Disaster Committees and Social Agencies

Opposition spokesperson on Local Government, Natalie Neita, is calling on the Minister of Local Government to coordinate and mobilize a COVID-19 sensitisation plan to include the Parish Disaster Management Committees, the Social Development Commission and the Poor Relief Services.

This she says should be done for the over 785 communities throughout the island with emphasis on rural Jamaica.

Neita's call comes against the general confusion and panic created recently by the Government lockdown of the parish of St. Catherine without adequate preparation within the communities.

“The Local Government authorities are critical towards any successful implementation of COVID-19 strategies for controlling the community spread of the virus. For any plan to work, we must first place the correct information in people’s hands regarding social distancing and access to testing. Normally, you would see community officers delivering this kind of information within deep rural areas, especially to vulnerable families who do not have the facilities for social distancing. Furthermore, if the GOJ is calling for people to wear masks and develop more sanitisation habits, they must empower these officers to deploy resources in the areas,” she said.

She added that Local Government agencies of the SDC and the Poor Relief are perfectly positioned to act in these situations and could assist with the delivery of resources to residents.

She noted that The Ministers Fraternal, The Justices of the Peace Association, and Community Development Committees should also be consulted.

“All of us want to win this battle against COVID-19 so we can resume normalcy to our country, but it is difficult to convince people when they are anxious and hungry to stay at home when they need to find food for their families. Therefore, the Minister of Local Government must ensure that every Parish Disaster Committee is meeting, equipped and activated to rigorously play an integral role with the Office of the Prime Minister to assist with getting resources to our people," Neita said.

"The shelter sites across constituencies which are utilised during hurricanes can be used as food drop off points within communities to help to keep people in their communities in an effort to reduce movement and crowds in the townships and along the main thoroughfares.”

