Prynce Malachi ministering through music

Many have testified to having encountered God during the lowest points of their lives. Such is the experience of Andre Ellis, who ministers under the title Prynce Malachi.

The Manchester native, who left his home early to seek betterment for his mother and younger siblings, admitted that he was unable to land a stable job but had made up his mind that he would not return home to the hardship he had left behind.

“I couldn’t get no job. I was at home with not even sugar to make tea. Gas took me up, and every time my mother called me, I would say, ‘I’m okay’, even though I was so depressed.

“One day while watching TV, I fell on my face for a while and couldn’t get up because of gas pains in my stomach and a sharp pain under my heart. I prayed, and God gave me strength to move.

“The devil started to talk to me about getting a gun so I could get money to do ‘badness’ in order to help my situation,” he said, adding that God stepped in right on time.

Prynce Malachi told Family & Religion about a vision he had at about 4 o’clock one morning that gave him the reassurance he needed to know that he wasn’t alone and that things would get better.

FELT REAL

According to him, “In the vision, I was kidnapped by a group of witches, and I was taken from one graveyard to the next. It [felt] so real. I saw a donkey lying on top of a grave. I walked towards it, and on the headstone was written boldly, ‘I am the resurrection and the life’. I wasn’t a Christian at the time, so I didn’t know what it meant. I woke up screaming and shouting, ‘Thank you, Jesus’. I ran out of the house in the darkness to my auntie’s house, and she prayed for me and said if that leader of the witches had touched my hands, I would be dead. So I decided to surrender to God, and ever since, my life has never been the same.”

Eleven years later and now an appointed evangelist at the May Day Seventh-day Church of the Living God and a minister of the gospel in word and song, Prynce Malachi is surer of his purpose as an able participant in the kingdom of God.

“From I was four years old, I told people I am going to be a DJ, and they laughed at me, and even though I didn’t know what it was to be a DJ, I was sure I was going to become one,” he said.

He continued: “The devil has tried at my life so many times while growing up. I have fallen from a very high hill, had a vehicle run over my entire body, and I came out unhurt from both occasions. I have had three surgeries where doctors told me it was a 50/50 chance for me to survive, and here I am today, still alive. Gunmen could have taken my life so many times, but God had a plan.”

Ellis, who revealed that he has performed on various stages locally and regionally, said that he is expecting a mighty move of God in his life this year.

“This year, I’m expected to go on a missionary trip to St Lucia for one week. I experienced disrespect along the way, and I’ve come to realise that the harsh reality is, the gospel music industry is lacking two powerful tools: the spirit of humility and unity.

“So my main goal and aim is to bring unity and oneness to the hearts and minds of the people, both young and old. That is my mission.

“To younger Christians who may be interested in pursuing a music career in the industry, don’t focus on getting popular or getting an applause from the crowd. Focus on building a personal relationship with God, on heavenly things. As the Bible says, where else can young men cleanse their ways except by taking heed to the Word of God? Read your Bible. It gives power to overcome the enemy, and the Word makes your songs meaningful and reach the hearts of man. Be humble, that’s the number one key to success,” he ended.

familyandreligion@gleanerjm.com