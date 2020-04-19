St James woman charged with murder

A 27-year-old woman of Richmond Hill, St. James, has been charged with murder following an incident that took place on Queens Drive, Montego Bay, on Thursday, April 16.

According to reports from the Montego Bay police, Leecheal Hall and 23-year-old Peta-Gaye Deans, a masseuse of Lyndhurst Road, Kingston 5 had a dispute.

During the altercation, Hall allegedly used a knife to inflict multiple stab wounds to Deans.

The police were summoned and upon their arrival, Deans was assisted to the hospital. She died while undergoing treatment.

Hall was subsequently taken into custody and charged.

