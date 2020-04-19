Westmoreland man, two teenagers charged with larceny

Three persons, including two teenagers have been arrested and charged with shop breaking and larceny in Westmoreland.

Charged with the teenagers is 20-year-old Jahnoi Achuckwu of Bethel Town, Westmoreland.

Reports from the Bethel Town Police are that between the hours of 7:30 p.m. on Friday, April 17 and 8:30 a.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020, the complaint locked her shop and went home.

Upon her return, she noticed that her shop was broken into and several items were stolen.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

Achuckwu and the teenagers were arrested and charged with the offences following their confession.

They are scheduled to appear before the Westmoreland Parish court on Thursday, July 2.

