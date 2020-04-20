BPOs to be closed for 14 days amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced the closure of all business process outsourcing (BPO) operations for 14 days starting at midnight on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference today, Holness said the decision was not taken lightly given the impact on jobs.

The move follows a spike in COVID-19 cases in Jamaica.

More than 100 of the 223 confirmed virus cases in Jamaica have been linked to the Alorica call centre in Portmore, St Catherine.

Holness stated that the health and safety of the country is a priority.

Meanwhile, Holness informed that Jamaica’s borders will remain closed until May 31, with controlled re-entry of Jamaicans, subject to established protocols.

And schools are to remain closed until May 31.

In the meantime, the curfew hours have been adjusted.

As of April 22, and for the next 14 days, the new islandwide curfew will run from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

Holness also announced that working hours are now from 8:00 a.m to 4:00 p.m., with commuting hours being 6:00 a.m to 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

And the wearing of masks in public spaces is now mandatory for the next 14 days.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.