CPJ, Honey Bun bring goodwill to front-line healthcare workers, police

Front-line healthcare workers and Jamaica Constabulary Force members have benefited from an Easter goodwill project undertaken by the Caribbean’s largest food distributor and manufacturer, Caribbean Producers Jamaica Limited (CPJ), in partnership with Honey Bun.

The project, valued at $1.5 million, saw the distribution and gifting of 1,000 buns and cheese to the essential workers on Good Friday.

Aimed at inspiring the team during a period when they themselves are giving selflessly, CPJ’s executive chairman and interim chief executive officer, Mark Hart, said it was an easy decision to show appreciation to the Jamaican workers tackling the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This fight is against an invisible enemy, and although our healthcare workers are not yet overwhelmed, they are preparing for a disease, which has probably not allowed them to be able to celebrate Easter,” Hart stated.

His business partner, co-executive chairman of CPJ, Tom Tyler, was as concerned and committed to recognising the mammoth role being played by the front-line workers.

TAKING CARE OF THE NATION

“They are the first ones who have to selflessly face this virus head-on. They are the ones braving the odds and being exposed for the rest of us,” Tyler stated, adding that no matter one’s status in life, it was the healthcare workers and the security forces that will be relied on to take care of the nation.

For Honey Bun’s Chief Executive Officer Michelle Chong, this spirit of encouragement is part of her company’s mission statement, which is aimed at serving the greater good.

“What is blaring at us is the need to serve. We can’t give ventilators, but we can give buns because we make them. It is also about being socially responsible by keeping that balance, while at the same time managing profitability, Chong said.