St Catherine construction worker charged with murder

The police have charged a man for the Wednesday, October 30, 2018 stabbing death of 26-year-old Andrew Davis, otherwise called ‘Yankee’, of Old Braeton, St Catherine.

Charged with murder is 25-year-old Orain Douglas otherwise called ‘Dae Dae’, a construction worker of Deeside Land, Linstead in the parish.

The police report that about 11:05 a.m., residents stumbled upon Davis’ body and summoned them.

On their arrival, Davis was seen lying in blood with several stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police say Douglas was apprehended on Wednesday, April 8 and later charged on Saturday, April 18 following a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

