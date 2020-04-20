Still no release for Dexta Daps, attorneys to go to SOE tribunal

Attorney Peter Champagnie, who is representing dancehall entertainer Dexta Daps, says he is to go to the tribunal for the St Andrew South Police Division State of Emergency to seek the release of his client.

This after the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today denied an application seeking the entertainer’s release from police custody.

Dexta Daps, whose real name is Louis Grandison, has been in custody since April 8 after being arrested under the state of emergency that is in effect in the police division

The police had reported that he was arrested in connection with alleged gang-related activities involve the entertainer's home community of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew and surrounding areas.

Champagnie says he’s hoping for a hearing before the tribunal next week.

He says Dexta Daps maintains his innocence and that he's anxious to have his matter heard.

