Ten lockdown evaders collared in Hanover

WESTERN BUREAU:

TEN ST Catherine residents seeking to avoid the one-week COVID-19 lockdown imposed by the Government were accosted by the Hanover police.

Speaking to The Gleaner on Friday, divisional commander Superintendent Sharon Beeput heaped praises on the residents of Hanover for their vigilance and willingness to assist in policing their communities.

“In joint operations between the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the military and the Hanover Health Department, we have accosted 10 such persons from St Catherine,” SP Beeput said. “Seven of these individuals have been placed under house quarantine, and three of those visitors we have advised to leave the parish.”

“The residents did a wonderful job,” she added. “This is the kind of partnership that will help to keep the parish free from crime, and, in this case, assist in keeping the incidence of COVID-19 under control.”

According to Beeput, those under home quarantine were from, and still had a residence in, the parish, but were living in St Catherine. However, she refused to provide any other detail on the operation.

“Those were put under 14 days of home quarantine and will be monitored by the Hanover Health Department with assistance from the JCF,” Beeput explained. “The other three visitors, who did not have any residence in the parish, have been asked to leave voluntarily.”

However, the veteran crime-fighter expressed concern that the practice of social distancing is not being observed consistently by Hanoverians. “I want to advise the residents of Hanover to not only be on the lookout for strangers in their communities, but to abide by the Ministry of Health and Wellness directives, and always maintain social distancing and practise good hygiene,” she said.