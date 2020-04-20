Third Hunts Bay escapee surrenders to police

A third escapee from the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew has surrendered to the police.

He is 30-year-old Nicholas Petrie, otherwise called 'Nico' or 'Game Cock', of Sea Breeze in Bournemouth Gardens, Kingston 2 and Kent Lane in Franklyn Town, Kingston 16.

Petrie is charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, house breaking and rape.

He surrendered to the Hunts Bay police this afternoon in the company of his lawyer.

Petrie was among eight men who escaped from the police station on Sunday.

The two other men who have also surrendered are:

1. Maldine Lemmon, 25, otherwise called 'Mallo', of Espeut Avenue, Kingston 13 and Bob Marley Boulevard, Kingston 2, who is charged with murder.

2. Ricardo Johnson, 30, otherwise called ‘Bull’, of Nannyville, St Andrew, who is charged with murder.

Meanwhile, Leroy Burrell, 24, of a Zinc Fenc, Majestic Gardens, St Andrew was killed in an alleged police shootout this morning.

The police say he was shot and killed in the mangroves near the Portmore toll plaza.

Burrell, also known as ‘Thick Man’ or ‘Baby King’, was facing murder, illegal possession of firearm and robbery charges.

According to the police, a firearm was recovered at the scene.

Still on the run are :

1. Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith otherwise called 'Boy Boy', of Crescent Road, Kingston who was being held for one count of murder.

2. Thirty-year-old Michael Ellis of Ramsey Road, Kingston 13 and New Green District in Manchester who was charged for the offence of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery.

3. Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called 'Screechy', of Varma Road, Kingston 11 who was charged with robbery and breaches of the anti-gang legislation.

4. Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness otherwise called 'Oliver' or 'Grimmy', of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.

The police are urging the escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding members of the public that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-948-6443, police 119, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

