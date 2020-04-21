6 homeless following Portland fire

A Portland family, including three children, are now homeless following a fire last night in Boston.

Marlon Buckley says they were unable to save anything and that the family is uncertain of their next move.

“I just feel like disappearing underneath the earth,” Buckley told The Gleaner.

He says his children are particularly affected by the loss.

“They have been crying and kept on saying that they want to go home. Nothing save, not even a next piece of clothes. We need help like now, so if di whole Jamaica hear and can help us we need it right now,” Buckley said.

“We are outside at the moment in the corona [coronavirus]. It’s never ever easy fi fight back and the corona is disaster, and it is worse than what we have to face right now,” he continued.

The fire department says they received a call about 8:25 p.m. on Monday and a unit from Port Antonio was dispatch to the blaze.

A unit from Buff Bay, which was engaged in a bush fire at Norwich, some eight miles away, was called to assist.

The fire was eventually extinguished.

