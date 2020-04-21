Bush fire may have triggered Corporate Area blackout, JPS investigating

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says investigations are continuing into the cause of last night’s power outage, which affected several communities in Kingston, St Andrew, and St Catherine.

JPS is reporting that one of its main transmission lines that bring power into the Corporate Area tripped, initiating the power outage.

The cause of the outage is being investigated, but JPS says early indications are that a bush fire near Six Miles ignited a transmission pole, contributing to the challenges on the system.

The JPS says its team responded immediately and managed to restore supply to several communities within an hour of the occurrence.

The company noted that customers got back power in phases, as the team worked to restore system stability, while taking the necessary precautions to prevent major system damage and more widespread outages.

The incident took place just before 8:00 p.m. yesterday and the last group of customers were restored at about 11:00 p.m., according to JPS.

More than 30,000 of JPS’ 660,000 customers were affected by last night’s outage.

JPS says it remains committed to keeping the lights for the nation, and continues to put the necessary measures in place to provide consistent service to customers, especially during these challenging times.

