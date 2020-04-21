CMU admits to breach in hiring Othniel Lawrence

The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) has acknowledged that it committed a breach when it engaged former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament Othniel Lawrence as a consultant at the tertiary institution.

In a special audit of the CMU, which was tabled in Parliament in January, Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis said that the contract did not specify the services to be performed and quantifiable deliverables on which payment would be based.

However, a review of the advisor’s reports revealed that role was limited to the engagement of unattached and at-risk youths to the CAPYES Programme.

In a document submitted to parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Grace McLean said the Ministry is now moving to end the contract given a slowdown in the programme.

“Steps have been taken to terminate the contract in light of the fact that the university’s unattached youth programmes have been reduced significantly and will end within the next two months, with the one that the consultant is directly involved in to end in March 2020,” Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education Dr Grace McLean said in a document submitted to parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

According to McLean, the termination clause of the contract will be activated as there will be no other work in that regard.

“This has been submitted to the Solicitor General for a written opinion. This will also be taken to the Council (CMU Council) for approval for termination,” she stated.

Contacted by The Gleaner for the status of the termination, a Ministry representative indicated that it will not comment on matters related to the report before they have been addressed by parliament.

Monroe Ellis had reported that the institution engaged Lawrence, an independent consultant, for three years at a contract sum of $5.1 million per annum to liaise between CMU and other government agencies, provide advice, source new business and represent the university.

The terms of the agreement contained provisions for both contract for services (consultant) and contract of service (employee).

Monroe Ellis said that the advisor was eligible for gratuity up to a maximum of 25 per cent to be paid annually after two years of continuous service.

The contract also indicated that the advisor is eligible to participate in the group health insurance scheme offered by CMU.

“We found that the CMU paid approximately $253,808.33 for family health coverage and life insurance policies between May 2018 and January 2019, despite the contract only specifying health insurance,” the auditor general reported.

The auditor general also indicated that through the contract specified that the advisor should receive the health insurance benefit, this is not traditionally included in a contract for service and the advisor did not contribute to the health insurance premium as did the other contributors from CMU.

At a meeting of Parliament’s Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) in October 2019, acting CMU President Ibrahim Ajagunna said that Lawrence’s contract appeared to have a “hybrid-type” status.

Two months after Lawrence inked the contract with the CMU, the ruling JLP announced that then Education Minister Ruel Reid had been selected to replace him as the party’s caretaker for St Ann North West.

Reid was sacked from his ministerial position in March this year and quit the caretakership in September.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.