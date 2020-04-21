Digicel implements remote working for customer care staff

Digicel is reporting that it's over 300 customer care agents are now working from home.

The company says it activated its work-from-home policy in late February when it implemented social distancing as a workplace requirement.

Digicel says the transition process was completed last week.

Agents will still be able to solve issues, address queries and provide important links to online resources.

The fully-integrated customer care staff join other non-manual labour Digicel employees who are currently working from home - making it 95% of the company’s staff complement.

“This is another big step that enables us to stay connected to our customers. Right now, all of our team members are safely at home and on the job,” said Pia Baker, Director of Customer Care and Experience for Digicel Jamaica, in a statement.

“The final transition has been seamless. Over the past six weeks, we have been steadily equipping and training our team members to work from home while asking our customers for their continued patience and encouraging them to utilise our digital channels. Now fully in the virtual environment, our agents continue to be pleasant and productive while meeting and exceeding our customers’ expectations and maintaining high service levels. At the same time, we continue to focus on listening to our customers and improving their experiences with our contact centre,” she added.

Director of Human Resources for Digicel, Gloria Fenton-Rose, remarked, “In the current climate, our goal is to protect the health, safety and well-being of our staff members by encouraging regular contact and communication among teams and providing emotional and support in the virtual space.

“As a provider of essential services to the public, we have a duty of care to keep our business running, no matter what. Our customers depend on us to be there for them, and, indeed, the support that we provide to them during this time could not be more vital or more needed.”

Fenton-Rose is encouraging other organisations to make similar arrangements as far as is practicable.

With its customer care agents located in at least five parishes, Digicel is using the power of its expanded LTE and true fibre-to-the-home networks to seamlessly and securely connect their employees to the office and their customers.

In the meantime, Digicel continues to impose a ban on all employee travel, large-scale events and face-to-face training sessions, while informing, educating and reinforcing with its staff the importance of good hygiene, prevention and coping measures.

The company is also offering regular health checks for employees done by stationed nurses in office locations, as well as taking all necessary precautions during interactions with their customers in retail stores and other critical service delivery areas.

