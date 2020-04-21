Five charged for robbing university student

The four men and a teenager who were arrested with the assistance of Jamaica Eye monitors following a robbery at the University of the West Indies on Wednesday, March 11 have been charged.

They have been identified as:

* Keyshaw Robinson, otherwise called ‘Sheen’, a 19-year-old labourer of Red Hills Roads, Kingston 19

* Ryan Nelson, otherwise called ‘Weddy’, a 19-year-old, labourer of Red Hills Road, Kingston 19

* Ricardo Lee, otherwise called ‘Mini’, 20-year-old of White Hall Avenue, Kingston 8,

* Coliah Johnson otherwise called ‘CJ’, 23-year-old, chef of Lyndale Avenue, Kingston 20 and

* a 17-year-old boy

They were charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and receiving stolen goods.

The police report that about 10:30 p.m., a man went to the Papine Police Station in St Andrew to report that he was held at gunpoint and robbed of his laptop and other devices.

An investigation was launched and one of the stolen electronic devices was tracked to the Mandela Highway and Portmore areas of St Catherine.

Lawmen in Areas 4 and 5, who were in pursuit of the men with support from the Police Emergency Communication Centre, CCTV footage from Jamaica Eye and tracking information, followed the assailants back into St Andrew.

The Nissan Note motorcar involved in the robbery was intercepted by several police units, as well as members of the military, at the intersection of South Avenue and Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

The suspects were arrested and, according to the police, a Glock pistol, a .38 revolver, two magazines and forty rounds of ammunition were seized.

A laptop and several cellular phones were also found inside the vehicle, according to the police.

The police say several victims have since come forward to identify stolen items.

