Five Health Ministry personnel test positive for coronavirus

Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has disclosed that five more personnel from his ministry have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The five include COVID-19 response workers.

This moves to six the number of infected Health Ministry employees.

