Five more Health Ministry workers test positive for coronavirus

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton had reported that five more personnel from his ministry have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The five include COVID response workers.

This moves to six the number of infected Health Ministry employees.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr @christufton says there will be further deep cleaning of the ministry's New Kingston offices after five more workers were tested positive for #COVID19. This makes six, the number of employees at @themohwgovjm who have tested positive for the virus. pic.twitter.com/FyKkDwbLpP — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) April 21, 2020

Tufton, who was speaking with The Gleaner a short while ago, said the Health Ministry will be carrying out further deep cleaning and sanitising of its New Kingston offices.

He said there will also be contact tracing and counselling.

The minister made the disclosure at the National Public Health Laboratory in Kingston after commissioning new COVID testing equipment.

The new equipment will allow for 380 tests to be completed during an eight-hour shift.

Tufton said there are now two shifts but that could be increased.

