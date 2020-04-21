Hunts Bay escapee considered armed and dangerous following alleged shootout

The police are appealing to members of the public to treat 23-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called ‘Screechy’, who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police Station in St Andrew on Sunday as armed and dangerous.

Gaynor, who is of a Varma Road address in Kingston 11, was being held on a charge of robbery and breaches of the anti-gang legislation.

According to the police, Gaynor was involved in an alleged shootout with cops this morning in the Riverton City community in St Andrew.

The police say one of his alleged accomplices was fatally shot during the confrontation, after cops attempted to apprehend him.

He reportedly escaped but is believed to be injured.

The police had reported that a COVID-19 prevention sanitisation exercise was being done at a section of the police station between 9:00.a.m, and 3:00 p.m. on the day in question.

As a result, the prisoners were moved to a temporary holding area.

At the end of the exercise, the police say it was discovered that eight prisoners breached a section of the holding area and escaped.

Three of the escapees are back in custody and one was fatally shot by the police yesterday.

In addition to Gaynor, also on the run are Shavar Smith, Michael Ellis, and Kenouir Holness .

The police are urging the other escapees to turn themselves in and are reminding family members, residents and associates that it is an offence to harbour a criminal.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, Police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

