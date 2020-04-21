Immigration Corner | Canada approves online study programmes

Dear Miss Powell,

I AM scheduled to start school in Canada in May, and I have a few specific questions. The first is, can I still travel to Canada to start school? If I can’t travel, can I do my courses online? If I do the courses online, will I still get the required credits to qualify me for work in Canada at the end of the programme? Will those online courses still qualify me to be able to live permanently in Canada? Thank you for continuing to advise us during these difficult times.

– B.Y.

Dear B.Y.,

The world is currently facing the effects of COVID-19 and all schools are closed in Canada to limit the spread of the virus. The government of Canada and the department of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) have made several announcements to address these major concerns.

TRAVEL TO CANADA

The government has advised that the borders are closed, and only essential travel will be permitted. IRCC further stated that “exemptions to the air travel restrictions will apply to foreign nationals who have already committed to working, studying or making Canada their home, and travel by these individuals will be considered essential travel for land border restrictions”. Furthermore, these exemptions include “international students who held a valid study permit, or had been approved for a study permit, when the travel restrictions took effect on March 18, 2020”.

This means that if you can get a flight to Canada or arrive at a Canadian border, you will be allowed to enter Canada on a valid study permit. However, there is a mandatory requirement that you self-quarantine for a minimum of 14 days after arrival, even if you do not have symptoms.

If you are able to travel to Canada, you must arrive with a written plan to present to an immigration officer at the border. If you do not have a detailed plan, you will be quarantined in a facility designated by the chief public health officer of Canada.

ONLINE PROGRAMMES NOW ELIGIBLE

Prior to COVID-19, international students were not permitted to do online studies or be outside of the country, if they wish to qualify for a postgraduate work permit (PGWP) and, ultimately, be eligible to become permanent residents. The requirement was that an international student must have a minimum of eight months of continuous, full-time studies in Canada to be eligible under the PGWP.

Due to the outbreak, many schools have decided to offer courses online instead of within classrooms. This is an exceptional circumstance and therefore, IRCC has updated its guidelines to allow international students to participate in these online studies for a limited amount of time. International students will not be penalised if they complete up to 50 per cent of their programme while outside of Canada, provided that their application was approved before March 2020.

POSTGRADUATE WORK PERMITS

It is a well-known fact that a majority of the international students choose to study in Canada as a pathway to living permanently in Canada. If you are studying at a designated learning institution, then you should qualify for a postgraduate work permit on the successful completion of your studies in Canada. Individuals are usually granted one to three years open work permit, to gain critical Canadian work experience, to secure additional points to qualify under the Canadian Experience Class for permanent residence.

IRCC has announced that since most schools are being forced to deliver courses online due to COVID-19. As long as the programme is completed in accordance with the school’s guidelines, then the student’s application under the PGWP programme will not be adversely affected.

This means that your online studies will count towards your ability to apply for a PGWP and, ultimately, will give you the required points under the category of education in Canada, when applying for permanent residence.

Everyone seeking to apply for visitors’ visas, study permits, work permits, as well as persons interested in applying as Federal Skilled Workers and Federal Skilled Trade Workers and other immigration applications, should continue with their application. IRCC officials are still processing applications and granting extension of time for the delivery of certain documents, in the face of COVID-19.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator and notary public who is a member of the Jamaican and Ontario, Canada bars, with office located in Ottawa, Ontario.