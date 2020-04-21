Jamaica climbs to sixth on press freedom ranking but concerns flagged

Jamaica has restored its sixth place ranking on the worldwide press freedom ranking, but global media watchdog Reporters without Borders has flagged at a some recent developments as a matter of concern.

Like last year when Jamaica had dropped to eighth from sixth, 180 countries were again assessed in the 2020 ranking.

In its summary, Reporters without Borders said Jamaica is among the countries that most respect freedom of information.

It said with the exception of a few rear attacks on journalists, no act of real violence or threat to press freedom has been reported since February 2009, when the Kingston police twice abused power.

It cited as an area of progress, the 2013 decriminalisation of the defamation law but expressed concern over the draft Data Protection Act of 2018.

According to Reporters without Borders, this could be dissuasive for journalists.

The act proposes, among other things, to empower the boss of a new data protection regime to demand information from data sources including journalists. It also proposes the registration of personal data before publication.

The act has been considered by a joint select committee of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Reporters without Borders has also raised concern about the Administration of Criminal Justice Act of 2019.

The law, passed in September last year increased the fine from $20 to $1million for taking photographs in the precincts of the court.

The global media advocate says this is a retrograde measure since access to the information should be favored and not penalized.

The Paris-based group has also raised concern about Prime Minister Andrew Holness' comment last year that the media did not have to report the truth.

Speaking in Tivoli Gardens, a stronghold for the ruling Jamaica Labour Party, Holness invited party supporters to follow his social media pages instead.

“They can take whatever stance they want to take because it’s free media, it doesn’t have to be the truth. It doesn’t have to relate to the facts, it’s their opinion,” he said.

Reporters without Borders said this contributed to discrediting the press.

In the 2020 ranking, Norway was ranked first and North Korea 180th.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.