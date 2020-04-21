McLean responds to misconduct allegations in CMU report

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry Dr Grace McLean has responded to the Auditor General's Special Report into allegations of misconduct at the Caribbean Maritime University (CMU).

The auditor general had flagged as a matter of concern the ministry's involvement in a string of parties approved by senior personnel for the former leadership of both the university and the ministry.

In January, the auditor general reported that in 2017, the CMU paid $674,930 for a private party for former education minister Ruel Reid.

The sum was approved by CMU president Fritz Pinnock.

In addition, another payment of $406,747.57 was approved by McLean, the then Chief Education Officer at the Ministry for a surprise birthday party for the CMU president in 2018.

In the ministry’s response, McLean said: "It must be noted that there is a circular issued by the Ministry of Finance that speaks to welfare activities. This circular specifies the activities and amount allocated to each staff member. The circular was used in this case as the over-arching guide for this directive to have been followed."

However, the auditor general said if the circular highlighted by McLean was to be applied strictly, then the maximum amount to be spent on this event is $5,000.

In her report, the auditor general had said the ministry also held an appreciation dinner in 2017 for former permanent secretary Dean-Roy Bernard, costing $434,114.

This was funded by the Joint Committee for Tertiary Education whose chairman was connected to the ministry.

Monroe Ellis said that the ministry also breached the Staff Orders when it solicited sponsorship from a connected party, for a celebratory dinner for a senior officer.

