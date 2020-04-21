NCU offers financial relief to students

Northern Caribbean University (NCU) has announced a raft of measures to relieve the financial burdens students and their parents are encountering at this time. According to a release from NCU, the measures include:

• The waiver of general fees as well as charges for computer information systems during the upcoming summer sessions

• The waiver of finance charges effective May 1, 2020 until further notice

• The refund of the unused portion of boarding charges; and

• The refund of the unused portion of meal plan

NCU President Dr Lincoln Edwards also announced the waiver of application fee of $1,000 will be for admission in the Fall 2020 semester. He stated that persons who have paid application fees will have their account credited with that amount.

Dr Edwards made the disclosures during a virtual town hall meeting last Thursday.

Regarding eligibility to sit examinations, the NCU president stated that the Office of Finance was willing to accommodate students facing financial challenges. But he emphasised that students must make the necessary arrangements, through their departments, with the Office of Finance, so that they will be able to access their final exams.