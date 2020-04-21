Reports about planned power outages fake – JPS

The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) is unequivocally refuting a message, falsely attributed to Prime Minister Andrew Holness, that the light and power company will be carrying out planned power outages over the next 14 days.

JPS blasted the unscrupulous creator/s of the fake Twitter post as irresponsible.

The company says it is committed to providing safe and reliable power supply to customers and will continue to do so through COVID-19.

JPS is urging members of the public to act responsibly and desist from disseminating misleading and erroneous messages that create panic.

