Stocks Round Up | 31 stocks advance, 33 decline and 11 trade firm

The Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Combined Index declined on Tuesday with an advance/decline ratio of 31/33.

The index dipped by 484.54 points or 0.13 per cent to close at 381,232.71.

The JSE Main Market Index declined by 411.64 points or 0.11 per cent to close at 385,661.51 while the Junior Market Index declined by 9.87 points or 0.40 per cent to close at 2,452.63. The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 5.05 points or 2.53 per cent to close at 204.53.

Overall market activity

75 stocks traded

31 advanced

33 declined

11 traded firm

Winners

GWest up 12.82 per cent to close at $0.8

Sygnus Credit ($US) up 12.06 per cent to close at $0.14

Wisynco up 8.30 per cent to close at $18.40

Proven up 7.11 per cent to close at $0.27

Seprod up 6.07 per cent to close at $47.73

Losers

ICreate, down 21.82 per cent to close at $0.43

Blue Power, down 20.78 per cent to close at $3.05

Stationery and Office Supplies, down 13.28 per cent to close at $5.94

Jamaica Producers, down 12.61 per cent to close at $16.56

HoneyBun, down 8.61 per cent to close at $5.31



Market volume

43.027 million units valued at over $87.312 million.

Volume leaders were TransJamaican Highway ($J) followed by MailPac Group and TransJamaican Highway ($US).

