Taxi driver charged for allegedly raping, robbing female passenger

Detectives from the St Ann Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse arrested and charged a taxi operator who abducted a woman and forcibly had sexual activities with her without her consent.

Charged is 37-year-old Westley Martin of Top Milford Road, Ocho Rios, St Ann.

He is charged with rape, abduction, illegal possession of firearm and robbery with aggravation.

It is reported that about 6:30 p.m. on Friday, February 21, the woman boarded Martin’s taxi from Spanish Town, St Catherine to Moneague, St Ann.

After the other passengers exited the vehicle in Ocho Rios, Martin reportedly made a detour, parked near bushes and pulled a firearm at the complainant before engaging in sexual activities with her.

The accused also reportedly robbed the complainant of her cellphone.

The matter was reported to the police and he was arrested on Tuesday, April 7.

He was later charged on Friday, April 17.

A court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.