Teen, men charged in connection with machete attack

Detectives from the Savanna-la-Mar Police Station charged three persons, including a 16-year-old boy, with wounding with intent on Monday.

The accused men are 40-year-old Irwin Ricketts, otherwise called ‘Killa’, and 37-year-old Sheldon Ricketts, otherwise called ‘Bagga’, both farmers of Cedar Valley district, Leamington, Westmoreland.

The police report that about 12:30 p.m., on Friday, April 17, an altercation developed between the teen boy and a man on a farm in the community.

Irwin and Sheldon reportedly intervened and chopped the man using a machete.

The man was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

The accused were subsequently arrested and charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.