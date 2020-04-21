Warmington takes issue with virtual parliamentary committee meetings

St Catherine South West MP Everald Warmington has taken issue with some committees of parliament having virtual meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Warmington rose in parliament on Tuesday arguing that the Standing Orders governing sittings do not provide for digital meetings.

"There is no provision for any committee to be meeting virtually or on Zoom," Warmington argued.

Zoom is a digital platform on which virtual meetings can be held.

On Tuesday morning, the Public Accounts Committee had a meeting over a digital platform.

The committee is chaired by Mark Golding, the opposition spokesman on finance.

"We can't be meeting virtually in your living room and all over the place and say the committee is meeting," Warmington told the House insisting that the meetings cannot be considered official.

As a result, he said a report from the committee cannot be regarded as valid.

Warmington also complained that government members in the house was never asked about virtual committee meetings.

But Leader of Opposition Business Dr Morais Guy said Warmington was being disingenuous.

Guy said the House Leader, Karl Samuda, approved of the sitting of the committee.

He also said a special select committee for COVID was having virtual meetings as well.

"We have been meeting virtually for the past two meetings," Guy said.

Warmington however countered, saying the Standing Orders supersede personal views and direction.

Leader of the Opposition Dr Peter Phillips, who was back in the House after missing a few sittings due to illness, said Warmington was correct but the error could be remedied by Parliament.

He suggested that a temporary approval be given until a more permanent solution is found so that the committee can "do some work".

