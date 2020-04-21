Woman allegedly raped in front of mom and sister, man charged

A Westmoreland man who allegedly raped a woman and forced her mother and sister to watch has been charged.

The police are reporting that 26-year-old Garreth James of Bluefields in the parish was arrested and charged on Monday with rape and grievous sexual assault.

This came two days after the incident.

The police report that the mother and her two daughters were at the Bluefields Beach Park in the parish on Saturday, April 18, when James reportedly held them up.

He allegedly forced one of the daughters to engage in sexual activities with him while the others watched.

He was subsequently arrested.

