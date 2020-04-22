Advertorial | Courts Optical: New procedures to serve you at five branches

COVID-19 is unlike anything we have experienced in our lifetime and we continue to monitor and respond to its effects during this difficult period.

Courts Optical prioritises the health and well-being of our staff and patients and has taken the last few weeks to adjust our operations with new protocols and procedures.

Changes have been made in how we conduct appointment bookings and walk-ins.

Specific steps have also been implemented for you upon arrival, as well as for eye-testing, fitting of glasses and pick-ups.

The branches which have implemented these protocols and procedures are Bogue, Constant Spring, King Street, May Pen and Spanish Town (Oasis) (after shutdown). These stores will be opened on Mondays–Saturdays from 10:00am – 4:00pm.

Amendments to booking appointments

Patients will be interviewed concerning health and travel movements at the point of appointment bookings, and upon arrival at the branch. This will include asking about any flu-like symptoms, respiratory issues, fever etc.

If any doubts arise regarding the health or travel movements of customers, appointments will be re-scheduled to another time that is safe for all.

Appointment sessions will run for 30 minutes and will be made by date and the availability of doctors.

If patients require accompaniment to their appointment, only one person will be allowed to do so, to minimise the number of individuals who will enter the store.

Additionally, to comply with social distancing protocol, patients will be asked to wait outside if there are already 3 persons in the branch. Walk-ins will be accepted but those who have made appointments will take precedence.

Appointments can be made via our online platform at www.courtsoptical.com or through our Call Centre at 876 926-2110-4

Arrival at Branch

Upon arrival, all persons entering the store must have their hands sanitised. Doctors, staff and patients will be provided with masks for use while inside the branch.

Inquiries will again be made of patients concerning their travel movements/history and health as it relates to COVID-19 type symptoms.

The temperature of all persons coming into the branch will be checked and if any are found to have high temperatures, then appointments will be rescheduled.

Sanitisation of Pre-Testing and Testing Equipment

All pre-test equipment will be sanitised in the presence of patients before use. Doctors will also sanitise test room equipment in the presence of patients before use for the greatest transparency.

Choosing and fitting of glasses

The instruments used for choosing and fitting glasses will be sanitised in the presence of patients before they are used and before trying any frame. Patients coming to collect, will have their glasses also sanitised before they are fitted.

Masks

The wearing of masks is now mandatory for all; to include staff and patients, once entering the store.

Patients entering the store without a mask will be provided with one and all staff members (doctors and support staff) will wear masks and gloves. Gloves will be changed in the presence of the patient.

In addition to the above, we have increased our cleaning process so that counters and surfaces which are used often will be sanitised on a frequent basis.

We encourage you to prioritise your health; wash hands or sanitise often, stay 6 feet apart when you go into public spaces and enjoy spending time with your loved ones as we go through this challenging period together.

Our Customer Service team at 876-926-2110-4 is ready to serve you and can answer any questions you may have. Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to serving you soon at one of our locations. Stay safe and stay positive as we continue to provide value you can see.

